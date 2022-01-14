



Round 5 of the Carp-R-Us Winter/Spring Series was fished on the Eden 2 stretch of the Rio Segura. This stretch has around 14 pegs but unfortunate five or six are now unusable due to the large amount of debris that has collected along the length.

The day started, and remained, quite cool, and rain earlier in the week meant that, for a change, the water level was quite good. However, possibly due to the influx of cold water, the fish were slow to feed.

Steve Fell won the match from peg 2, taking 6.78kg of carp using the method feeder with corn or maggots on the hook. Second on peg 1 was Dave Hutchinson with 3.37kg caught on pole with bread or corn. Just behind with 3.02kg was Nick Bastock with 3.04kg most of which was caught trotting maggots, and fourth was Terry Screen from end peg 7 with 1.00kg.

