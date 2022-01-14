



The Local Police in Elche intervened in a possible crime of abandonment of minors in Torrellano, when a patrol was required to check the status of two girls after their father was admitted to the General Hospital due to intoxication.

Hospital staff discovered that the children were with a neighbour waiting for the mother, the ex-wife of the person involved, to come to the home to take charge. For this reason, the police intervention was deemed appropriate to verify the circumstances of the minors and guarantee their safety.

When the officers arrived, the mother was already there. She explained to them that custody was currently held by the father of the minors, 12 and 14 years old. The agents, when accessing the home to collect personal effects, found that it was in an “evident state of unhealthy condition”.

Faced with the facts, the police officers left the minors in maternal custody and informed the judicial authority of the situation.