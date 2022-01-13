



The second-hand car and SUV market has grown by 9.58% during 2021 in the Valencian Community compared to the previous year, with 219,229 units transferred, according to data from the employers’ associations Faconauto (dealers) and Ganvam (distributors). In Alicante, 89,279 transactions took place last year; in Castellón there were 26,592; and in Valencia, 103,358.

However, in the last month of last year the market fell by 15.77% compared to the same period in 2020 and with 20,543 sales.

In Spain as a whole, sales of second-hand cars and SUVs closed 2021 with 1,989,662 units, which represents an increase of 9% compared to 2020, although still 5.2% below 2019. Faconauto and Ganvam have pointed out that for each new vehicle 2.3 second-hand cars were sold.

During December, the second-hand market registered a total of 203,527 units sold, which was 5.4% less than in the same month of 2020 and 6.6% less compared to the same period in 2019.

In an analysis by age bracket, operations with used vehicles between 5 and 8 years old were the ones that grew the most during the past year, with a rise of 34.2% and a total of 173,699 units, representing a rise of 24.5 % compared to 2019.

On the other hand, transfers with models over 15 years old, protagonists of transactions between individuals, rose by 22.7% in 2021 and concentrated 34% of the market, in line with 2019.

The importation of vehicles soared more than 28% in 2021. Thus, they have pointed out, “in an exercise characterised by the supply gap derived from the microchip crisis, imports set the standard to satisfy the demand for younger models.”

In this line, transactions with imported vehicles grew by 28.4% in 2021, while operations with vehicles from rent-a-car fleets plummeted 26.2% compared to 2020 and 41.3% compared to 2019.

Regarding vehicle energy sources, operations with used diesel vehicles –representing 59% of operations– grew by 7.2% in 2021, although they remained 9% below 2019. Those of petrol rose 6.8% over 2020 and stood at 723,146 units, 5.7% less than in 2019.

Regarding alternative power, second-hand pure electric models grew by 91.7% in 2021, reaching 10,285 units and concentrating 0.5% of the market. Diesel / electric plug-ins had 1,428 units sold (+ 651.6%), compared to 11,443 petrol / electric plug-ins (+ 281.6%).