



The programme of events will run from Sunday 16 to Monday 24 January

13/01/2022 – San Fulgencio will – after missing in 2021 – enjoy the fiestas in honour of its patron saint and co-patron saint of the municipality, San Fulgencio and San Antonio Abad. This has been announced by the mayor, José Sampere, who has reported that after having to suspend many of the activities last year because of the pandemic, “this year we have decided to go ahead with those events that are more characteristic and that can take place outdoors and following all health safety measures”.

In this way, and although no festive events will take place, traditional events such as the blessing of bread and animals, so typical of this celebration, will be resumed, as well as the brotherhood meal in the El Oasis area, “always with the recommendations of the authorities, such as wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance”, said the mayor.

Sampere also indicated that “the presence of Civil Protection volunteers from San Fulgencio and the Local Police is planned, so that they can check that those attending comply with all these instructions for the interest and well-being of all”.

For her part, Josefina Sampere, councillor for Fiestas in the town centre, has outlined the programme of events, which will begin on Sunday 16 January, the feast of San Fulgencio.

The councillor said that “there will be fireworks and the ringing of bells from early in the morning to announce the festivity, along with the parade through the streets of the town by the San Fulgencio Musical Union, from 10:00 hours. At 12:00 the mass in honour of the patron saint of the municipality will take place, “officiated by the parish priest of the church, and with a performance by the Virgen del Remedio choir”.

The events will continue with the traditional parade of the ‘recogida de la gallina’, “in which, accompanied by the Unión Musical, we go to the houses of the neighbours who have donated an animal for the subsequent raffle, to defray the expenses of the parish,” explained Sampere.

Those residents of San Fulgencio who wish to take part can go to the Town Hall offices until Friday 14th to leave their contact details. The procession in honour of the saint will begin at 20:00 hours, with fireworks being set off from the Cardenal Belluga theatre at the end.

On Monday 17th, the feast of San Antonio Abad and a local holiday, there will also be a parade from 10:00 a.m., as well as fireworks and the ringing of bells.

The religious ceremony in the parish church, with the traditional blessing of the bread, will take place at 12:00 noon. There, from 17:00 hours, “the blessing of the animals will take place, in which we invite all residents to participate, complying at all times with the rules in front of Covid-19, wearing masks and avoiding crowds,” said the councillor.

The procession in honour of the co-patron saint of the municipality will start at 20:00 hours, leaving from the parish church, followed by a great fireworks display.

Another of the traditions returning this year is the brotherhood meal in the natural setting of ‘El Oasis’. An open-air event in which the Town Hall will provide part of the lunch for those attending, and in which “we will follow the indications of the Conselleria de Sanidad for the catering industry, with 10 people per table and separation between them”, specified the councillor.

Those interested in taking part in this meal, in which there will also be times of ‘tardeo’ and inflatables for the children, will have to be registered in the municipality for at least one year, and may register or request more information at the municipal offices before Tuesday 18 January.

The events in honour of San Fulgencio and San Antonio Abad will conclude with the religious act in memory of the deceased of the municipality, which will take place on Monday 24th January in the parish church, from 18:30 hours.