



Racing San Miguel CF have appointed Joaquín Ortuño Mas ‘Purito’ as Head coach following the departure of Dani Pérez Williscroft on January 9.

“We have reached an agreement for the coach from Jaca to direct the rojiazul first team squad with immediate effect,” said a club statement.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel departed with Perez Williscroft after the 6-0 defeat against Atletico de Catral, following a resignation letter after three seasons in charge.

“The new coach has started working on the Montesico Blanco pitch in a training session, in which he was able to make a first contact with the players,” said the statement.

“Despite his youth, Purito comes to Racing San Miguel with experience on the bench, as he started the season at CD Montesinos and has managed clubs, such as Bigastro and Algorfa, where he made his debut,” said the statement.

Pedro Carlos Lara Adamuz, Purito’s right-hand man, also arrives at Racing San Miguel as second coach. Fernando Russo Abelleira joins the rojiazul coaching staff, as goalkeeping coach.

“Based in San Miguel de Salinas and a Racing fan since his arrival in the town, Purito has experience in the position acquired in various teams in his native Cádiz,” added the club statement.

Caption: Racing San Miguel CF appointed Joaquín Ortuño Mas ‘Purito’ as new coach.