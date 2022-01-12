



SC Torrevieja of Primera Regional have signed prolific goalscorer Jaime Vicedo, 33, nicknamed ‘Piggy bank’.

Stats reveal Vicedo, who has netted 189 goals during his illustrious career, agreed terms with Cayetano Sánchez Butrón, president of the salinero group, in the presence of Juan Pedro López, sports director of the entity.

SC Torrevieja moved quickly to sign Vicedo, after losing duo Liam and Cases, with Liam having expressed his wish to withdraw from sports.

Cases and SC Torrevieja reached a mutual agreement to depart.

Santa Pola based veteran Vicedo, who has competed in the third division with Jove Español and Intercity, has also played at Torrellano, Almoradí, Santa Pola, Alicante, Benidorm and Villajoyosa/Pedreguer.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 SC Torrevieja, coached by Carlos Pérez, are third in the table, behind leaders Atletico de Catral and CF Sporting San Fulgencio, with a game in hand.

After meeting Rafal on Saturday, January 15, SC Torrevieja host Algorfa on January 19, in a rearranged fixture, postponed due to Covid cases.

