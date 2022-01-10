



Works on the restoration and enhancement of the Ibero-Roman sanctuary of La Malladeta has focused on the rooms of the sanctuary, located on the west slope and at the top of the hill, for the protection and revaluation of the historical site in Vila Joiosa.

The Ibero-Roman sanctuary of La Malladeta constitutes an important site, due to the exceptional nature of it’s religious enclaves, its large dimensions and its association with the Iberian city of Vila Joiosa.

It also has a relationship with the observation of the sunrise in the middle days between solstices, in setting the agricultural calendar.

Works undertaken, directed by the Department of Historical Heritage and executed by the company Arqueo Inventario S.L., have consisted of the conservation of all the excavated sectors.

The projects have consisted of structures that were covered for their protection, after excavation during 2005-08, in the consolidation of attempting to regrow the worst preserved areas, marked with a line of ceramic fragments from contemporary times.

The floors of the rooms that were not preserved have been reproduced and the perimeter closure of the immediate areas has been carried out by means of a row of wooden posts, that allows their additional security.

Works will also see the enhancement of all the excavated remains of the sanctuary, while it still remains open for public visits.

“This restoration joins other earlier works, such as the completed first phase of restoration of the Dr. Esquerdo tower in La Malladeta, highlighting the commitment of the Department of Historical Heritage to recover and value for the enjoyment of the Vilera population and visitors, along with the many other monuments of the town”, said Xente Sebastià, Councillor for Historical Heritage.

“2022 will be the year in which the musealization and enhancement works of the Allon Baths will also begin,” he added.

Approximately €3 million will be allocated with the first phase having a budget of €400,000.

The municipal service of Historical Heritage is working so that more projects for the rehabilitation of monuments can be saved.