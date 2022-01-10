



RODOLFO Carmona, Councillor for the Spanish Socialist Workers Party of Torrevieja at Ayuntamiento Torrevieja, and former secretary of the at PSOE Torrevieja, has aired his concerns concerning a 40 year old palm tree in the city.

“The unique five-armed palm tree has wben around for more than 40 years, witnessing the comings and goings of several generations of Torrevieja.

“It has seen our childhood ‘facts’, our first kisses in adolescence, the endless summers, the great fleeting and imperishable love of each one of us, and has seen the first steps of our sons and daughters.

“It is itself a reminder of verse 284 of book 3 of Virgil’s Georgics: fugit inreparabile tempus.

“Sometimes, I stop for a few minutes to contemplate it. Without having the courage to stand up on the desk and recite Oh Captain, my Captain!

“And it is always there, under the eastern sun, under the tobacco and silver-coloured honey moons, under the pure and golden sky of Torrevieja. “Seen semi-caged on a small piece of land, but it still raises five arms in search of a freedom that only comes when everything is over, lifting them up hoping to touch the clouds, to shout I’m here!

“I am a sentimentalist, no doubt, a frustrated writer of boleros and soap operas, but my visit to this singular palm tree, eternal palm I could see the iron frame.

“It’s like a kind of orthopaedic corset, that was placed years ago, to support it so that it did not end up defeated by its own weight.

“It has practically yielded, rusty and weak, which the effect of support and balance can no longer manage, causing in one of the arms that the desired effect of guiding it upwards has become just the opposite.

“I would like someone in the parks and gardens department to take note and subsequently seek a solution for this singular palm tree; The Eternal palm tree.”