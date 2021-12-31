



Workers who want to retire in 2022 with 100% of the Spanish pension will have to be 66 years and two months old, in accordance with the pension reform agreed by the Zapatero Government in 2011.

The reform established a transitional period from 2013 to 2027 to raise the retirement age from 65 to 67 years, which also specifies the years that must be contributed to be able to continue retiring at 65.

All those born after 1948 are affected by the progressive increase in the retirement age, while those born in 1960 will no longer be able to retire before the age of 67 with 100% of the pension.

Since 2013, the calculation period to calculate the pension began to gradually increase from 15 to 25 years, with which in 2022 it will be with the last 25 years of contributions.