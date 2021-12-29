



Military vaccination teams will be used to assist medical staff in Callosa, Torrevieja and Orihuela as they continue the task of immunising priority groups in the local health authority with the booster vaccine.

The announcement by the Minister of Defence was confirmed on Wednesday by Valencia’s Minister of Health, Ana Barceló. It is understood that twenty military immunisation teams will reinforce 8 hospitals and 13 vaccination points in the community.

They will join 149 other teams which is already carrying out the process in 47 other vaccination points

The military teams will be used to speed up and reinforce the immunization and vaccination program of the Valencian population in eight health departments, with the application of booster doses to people who are over 60 years of age.

Barceló stipulated the importance of going to the vaccination point after receiving an SMS appointment or phone call. “It is very important to receive the booster dose and continue to protect the population. As we know, the vaccine is our main ally against the coronavirus. If you are summoned, please go,” she said.

Military vaccination teams will be used in: Vinarós (Care home), Peñíscola (Health Centre), Benicarló (Health Centre), Valencia-Hospital Clínico, Lliria (Vaccination centre ), Paterna (Health Centre), Valencia-CIPS Hospital Peset, Xàtiva (Health Centre), Ontinyent (Health Centre), Alcoi Hospital, Orihuela (Escorratel senior centre), Callosa (Town Hall) and Torrevieja Hospital.