



The General Directorate of Traffic, which ensures that the transport of schoolchildren is carried out safely, conducted a special campaign to monitor vehicles dedicated to school transport during December in order to check that they comply with current regulations for this type of transport.

In the five days of the campaign, a total of 2,563 vehicles were checked by the Guardia Civil Traffic Group, of which 998 were reported for faults or misdemeanours, representing an increase of 1.5% compared to the same campaign held in the month of January of this year.

However, only one of the school transport drivers violated established speed limits and none tested positive for alcohol controls, although 3 of them did so for other drugs.

HIGHEST INFRACTIONS

Administrative irregularities are the ones that generated the greatest number of complaints, including 710 for not having the necessary authorisation to carry out school transport and 237 for not having taken out unlimited liability insurance, as required by law.

The agents of the Guardia Civil Traffic Group also co found that 83 school transport vehicles had deficiencies in the service and emergency doors, as well as in their operating devices and another 8 were denounced for not having a Technical Inspection in order.

In addition, 23 drivers were denounced for excess of driving time or reduced rest time and another 19 for not taking a person in charge of caring for the children on board the coach, when appropriate.

With regard to the mandatory signalling that this type of vehicle must carry, 45 controlled vehicles did not carry the corresponding V-10 signal for school transport and another 15 lacked the luminous sign for use as an emergency signal.