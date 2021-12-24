



The Mojácar Municipal Music Band presented a musical at the weekend titled “Magical Night” which, hand-in-hand with Disney, managed to fill all the seats for the two planned shows and which delighted children and grown-ups.

Students from the Music School and volunteer local residents sang and performed the best-known songs from famous Disney films like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and Coco.

More than 100 people were involved in making it possible to put on this musical. In the Municipal Band alone, 40 musicians performed the soundtracks, 30 actors and singers took part in the staging and more than 20 local residents were in charge of the costumes and the props for each performance.

Minnie and Mickey, Walt Disney’s first leading characters, were the presenters and hosts of each performance. With flair and with jokes, they did the leads into all the songs and their characters.

Both arrived in Mojácar a few days before and visited the nursery school and the Bartolomé Flores School, encouraging the children to go along to the Artisans’ Centre to enjoy the company of the companions from the Disney factory, as well as giving out treats to the little ones ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, together with her government team, was there for the first Music School experience, and expressed her delight at seeing the great quality of the work carried out and the response of Mojácar to the invitation to attend, given the “full” sign had to be put up for both performances.

Despite rigorously following the anti-Covid-19 measures, the capacity was covered with all the expected places, and close to 500 people were able to enjoy a really “magical” night.

Rosa María Cano also highlighted the involvement of many local residents, who took on the multiple tasks which staging a show on this scale requires. An involvement and care, she stressed, as in the best of times which theatre productions in Mojácar were everyone’s task and the excitement of nearly the whole year.