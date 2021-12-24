



The price of grapes in Spain has increased by 14.3% in the last month before the arrival of Christmas and the traditional New Year celebrations, according to data from the ‘agritech’ platform Consentio.

In recent days, the average price is close to two euro per kilo, although the cost is highly variable and depends a lot on the variety and quality of the grape.

Regarding the origin, 80% of the grapes consumed on New Year’s Eve are grown in Spain, mainly in Murcia and Alicante. The president of the Association of Producers – Exporters of Fruits, Table Grapes and Other Agricultural Products (APOEXPA), Joaquín Gómez, has ensured that consumers increasingly demand seedless grapes, which now represents “60% of what is consumed at the end of the year”.

Gómez explained that this year’s harvest has been “normal” and has estimated, at the end of the campaign, to reach “Spanish exports of 200,000 tons and 30,000 tons of domestic market for Murcian grapes.”

In addition to the price inflation of grapes, the Consentio platform found that in recent months the price of fruits and vegetables in general has been growing, in some cases up to 30%, due to the increase in the price of electricity, of fertilizers and transport.