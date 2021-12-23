



The recent changes in the criteria applied by Valencia’s Ministry of Health regarding booster vaccinations for covid-19 are causing each health department to apply different standards in relation to booster doses. This is a disparity that is creating confusion and anger among users and frustration among health personnel who are carrying out the vaccinations, but who have to face hundreds of daily complaints.

The Health Authority has now said that in an effort to vaccinate all people over 60 years of age before the end of the year and teaching staff before January 10, individuals will be summoned via SMS or phone call, to be vaccinated at a local vaccination point or health centre.

At these vaccination points, the groups established in the vaccination strategy will be immunised only by scheduled appointment

At the other mobile vaccination points, the ‘drop-in centres’ where members of the public can attend without an appointment, only those people requiring a first or second dose of the vaccine will be vaccinated.

However, the rate at which people are called forward will depend on the particularities of each health authority (population profile, vaccination, geographical spread). But in all these areas the immunisation criterion will be the one that is being applied in the Valencian Community, that is, the prioritisation of groups agreed by the Inter-territorial Council, which is dealing with to members of the population with the highest risk.

According to the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, “our objective is to speed up the vaccinations as much as possible in the Valencian Community. For this reason, we have established 47 vaccination points distributed across the Valencian Community and 149 vaccination teams, made up of health workers, who will take charge of immunising the population.”

To carry out this vaccination process, the Ministry of Health will summon by either SMS or a telephone call those individuals who are included in any of these population groups.

They will each receive a scheduled appointment and will have to go to the place indicated, one of the permanent vaccination points or a health centre, depending on the health department.

Once these groups have been vaccinated, Health will then begin to summon people over 50 years of age, and subsequently, people over 40 years of age (as the minimum interval for the booster dose is met) to administer to this population the booster dose.

Mobile drop-in vaccination points

In addition to the vaccination strategy with those who receive scheduled appointments, the Ministry of Health continues to facilitate the possibility of vaccinating members of the public without an appointment, but only to those people requiring a first or a second dose of the vaccine.

In this case, anyone in this situation can go to any of the mobile vaccination points that are located in strategic places across the region.

These mobile points can be found on the social networks of the Ministry of Health, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Local Vaccination points with scheduled appointment

ALICANTE

General Hospital of Alicante – Lucernario

San Vicente II Health Center – midwife gym

ORIHUELA

El Escorratel de Orihuela Social Centre for the Elderly

Ground floor of the Callosa de Segura City Council

Almoradí Music Palace

TORREVIEJA

Torrevieja: Carmen Jalón Public Library Tent, entrance by Vicente Blasco Ibáñez

Pilar de la Horadada: Raimundo Benedicto Fairground, Municipal Tent

Rojales: Old Rehabilitation Centre located in Calle San Isidro

Guardamar: School of Music, used the previous time, Mercat, 2

ELX-CREVILLENT

El Toscar Sports Center in Elche