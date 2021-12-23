



It’s always fun to watch sports. There’s no better way to have fun and stay entertained. This is especially true if one has wagered on a favorite horse during a horse racing event. Sports betting has become incredibly easy thanks to the internet, with many sites providing everything you need to enjoy a great sporting experience. Most people will focus on one of the five largest horse racing events in the world. Here they are!

The Breeders’ Cup

A series of Grade I Thoroughbred horse races, known as the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, is organized annually by Breeders’ Cup Limited, a company founded in 1982. Two days, fourteen events, and the year’s annual culmination are what all horse owners, trainers, jockeys, and jockeys worldwide have their eyes on.

There is no question this is one of the most prestigious events for horse racing, with a purse and awards totaling $31 Million. Depending mainly on the host track's capacity, attendance at the Breeders' Cup varies.

Santa Anita Park recorded the highest two-day attendance of 118,484 in 2016, while Monmouth Park had the lowest of 69,584 in 2007.

Dubai World Cup

In the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Dubai World Cup is an annual Thoroughbred horse race that is held at Meydan Racecourse, which in Arabic translates into a place where people gather and compete.

It is an annual event that has placed the UAE on the map and is one of the world’s most prestigious races, attracting millions of enthusiasts around the world. Not to forget to mention, the Dubai World Cup has a purse of $35 million. The Dubai World Cup takes place on the last Saturday in March every year.

During late March, it is a Group 1 flat race run on dirt for Thoroughbreds aged four and up in the Northern Hemisphere and for Thoroughbreds aged three and up in the Southern Hemisphere.

Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby doesn’t rank as the world’s most valuable event, but it certainly ranks among its most popular. The event is held on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs Louisville.

Every year, the tournament attracts a huge crowd, usually surpassing all other events across North America. The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the prestigious American Triple Crown, following the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. It is also called 'The Run for the Roses' since the winners are covered in flowers after winning.

Secretariat, which is considered to be one of the greatest horses in the history of the Kentucky Derby, recorded the fastest time ever. There are no older horses allowed in the Kentucky Derby.

Prix de I’Arc de Triomphe

One of the most important horse races in Europe is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Having held its inaugural race in 1920, the race boasts a long and successful history. The II World War prevented the I’Arc de Triomphe from taking place in 1939 and 1940. However, the 1943 and 1944 events occurred at Le Tremblay.

The race is held at Longchamp Racecourse annually in October. During the redevelopment of Longchamp in 2016 and 2017, the popular race moved to Chantilly Racecourse.

Melbourne Cup

Among Australia’s racing events, the Melbourne Cup is the most prestigious. The race is held every November at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. In the Melbourne Cup, racehorses are tested to their limits of endurance because the race includes a grueling distance of about two miles.

The tournament is open to racers older than three years and offers a grand prize of A$8 million. Only Makybe Diva has managed to win three consecutive races in its long history of the Melbourne Cup. There has been a Melbourne Cup since 1861 when the first race was held.

Australia adopted the metric system in 1972, which shortened the race to 3,200 meters from two miles. Consequently, the 1968 record of Rain Lover has been adjusted to 3:17.9. Presently, Kingston Rule holds the record with a time of 3:16.3.