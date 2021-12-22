



The Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) has authorised the extension of the requirement of a so-called covid passport until 31 January, to access venues, as well as extending it’s use to all hotels and restaurants, regardless of capacity, and to other establishments such as gyms or cinemas, circuses, sports facilities and party venues where drinks or food are consumed.

These provisions are contained in the resolution of the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal dated December 21 and will come into effect at 00:00 hours on the day following their publication in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV).

The Court considers that the extension of the measure is justified by the evolution of the pandemic.

The have also said that its expansion to new establishments and places is “appropriate, necessary and balanced, insofar as it derives more benefits or advantages for the general interest than damage.”

The Supreme court added that the weighting of conflicting interests has been examined, which has describing the requirement of the covid passport as a “tenuous” limitation of certain fundamental rights that, when faced with the “Powerful presence” of others, such as life or health protection “provides an objective and reasonable justification for its adoption.”