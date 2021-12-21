



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Entertainer Stevie Spit BEM was awarded the honour in The Queen’s 2019 New Year Honours List – underlined by charity work in Afghanistan to help war-torn children by raising thousands of dollars.

Stevie, 50, was awarded the BEM by British Ambassador Hugh Elliott in Orihuela, who said: “At a great risk to himself he took his drag act to Kabul, where he raised thousands of dollars for local causes.

“Stevie is a truly inspirational fundraiser, his enthusiasm is such that wherever he organises one of his many impromptu charity fundraisers it is almost guaranteed success, such is his support from the local Costa Blanca community.”

Nanny McPhee (Eileen Gleave) who has been alongside Stevie during his charity work told The Leader: “I have helped Stevie raise funds for charities over the years.

“With Stevie getting the award he deserves everything – especially working in Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan he sang to the Troops and played cricket with the children.

“I have known Stevie for seven years and began to sell raffle tickets – that’s how our friendship began.”

Priceless childrens smiles

Kandahar and Kabul based Jen Chalmers said of his visit to Afghanistan: “Stevie made a huge impact on so many people around the world and to see the smiles on these Afghan orphans faces was truly priceless.

“It’s a day I will never forget as it was a rare happy day in Afghanistan.

“Stevie is one of the sweetest, biggest hearted guys I’ve ever known. I’m proud to call him my friend. Enjoy your special day. Love and miss you.

“Having finally received your BEM left me in tears. I will never forget all you did for the people of Afghanistan and the risks you took, coming to the country in an ever-deteriorating security situation.

“I’m proud of you, proud of what you’ve achieved and most of all, I’m proud to call you my friend.”

Jen, who formerly lived in Spain, who lost her beloved cat Ginji, when blown up by the Taliban at Kabul airport in August 2021, said: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there to share your special day.

“Many, many congratulations on being recognised for your tireless work.”

Caption: Stevie Spit BEM with children in Afghanistan.