



Torrevieja Greens have proposed that the council establishes a municipal Covid-19 passport management point so that members of the public who have to upload or print a covid passport, and who do not have the necessary expertise or means, such as Internet connection, computer, printer or scanner, can obtain assistance and carry it out at a central facility.

Aware of the large number of families that are in this situation, Los Verdes de Torrevieja propose to provide solutions to families so as to reduce the queues in health centers for those users who require other procedures.

With such an initiative, Torrevieja would join other municipalities in the Valencian Community such as El Campello, València and Elche that already offer this service so that vulnerable people, or thos without the necessary equipment and knowledge, can download the certificate necessary to enter many establishments and buildings and so help them to bridge the digital divide.