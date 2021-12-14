



It will take place this Friday, December 17 at the Cardenal Belluga Theater, focused on the challenges and participation of children and youth in rural settings

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, and the Councilor for Youth, Samantha Hull, presented this morning the World Pre-Congress for the Rights of Children and Adolescents that will be held in the municipality this Friday, December 17. The event is entitled ‘Diversity, digital challenges and real participation of children and adolescents in rural life’, and will take place from 9:45 am at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre.

Its main objective, as indicated by the mayor, is “to publicise different practices and strategies to improve the reality of childhood and adolescence in rural settings, as is the case of San Fulgencio, through social participation and positive use of information technologies”.

The pre-congress will also be associated with the activity of ‘Smart Youth Day’, an event aimed at youth with information tents on virtual reality, arcade, robotics and technology, as well as cyber-crime and training in ICTs. The stalls will be found on Calle Amsterda, on the urbanisations, and can be visited by all the young people of San Fulgencio throughout the day, from 10:00 in the morning,” reported the Councilor for Youth.

Likewise, Mrs Hull has stated that “it is very important that we offer our young people leisure and training alternatives, whether they are in San Fulgencio or in any other municipality in the world, so that they can have the same opportunities no matter where they reside.” Of the four discussion tables that will take place, one has been reserved for the students of the IES de San Fulgencio who will reflect and present their concerns and ideas under the theme “Claiming the right to participate locally.”

The World Pre-Congress for the Rights of Children and Adolescents is part of the set of activities that take place around the IX World Congress for the Rights of Children and Adolescents in 2022, which will take place next November in Argentina.

It can be attended both live and via streaming, and will have the participation of speakers from universities and organisations such as the University of Barcelona, ​​the Network of Universities for Childhood and Adolescence of Spain or the Chair of Childhood and Adolescence of the University Politécnica de València, together with speakers from important Latin American universities such as the XXI University of Argentina, the Magno American University of Mexico or the State Commission for Human Rights of Michoacán.

Mª Jesús Pérez Galant, general director of Citizen Participation of the Department of Participation, Cooperation and Democratic Quality is also expected to attend.

For his part, the mayor of San Fulgencio has indicated that “it is an honour to have academic events of this caliber in our municipality, especially of this type, which seek to find new outlets and alternatives for our young people.” Likewise, Sampere has indicated that from the Department of Security, for which he is responsible, “they will also ensure that this event is carried out with all sanitary precautions, and following all the prevention measures stipulated by the Generalitat regarding Covid-19 “.