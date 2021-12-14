



The Rojales Local Police has arrested a man after he fled after allegedly trying to run over a police officer while carrying out a breathalyser control in the municipality.

As the driver sped away the police gave chase pursuing him for more than 20 kilometres, between Ciudad Quesada (Rojales) and La Zenia (Orihuela Costa). The man, about 45 years old, was finally caught outside Petsworld close the Zenia Boulevard following which he was transferred to the Civil Guard in Almoradí barracks.

The events ocurred in the Ciudad Quesada macro-urbanization when the agents stopped a vehicle that initially slowed down. As the officer approached the driver, he abruptly accelerated with the intention of running over him.

After avoiding the agent, the vehicle’s driver fled, and was quickly followed by the Rojales Local Police patrol vehicles. During the escape, the driver collided with several cars and a moped.

The pursuit took place along several roads eventually reaching La Zenia in the Orihuela Costa urbanisation where the agents cornered him in a public car park.

Civil Guard patrols also took part in the chase.

According to a spokesman, during his flight the driver ignored traffic signals and drove recklessly putting the welfare of many other vehicles and their passengers at risk.