



UE Crevillente FB ‘A’ are joint top of the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on 31 points after defeating Elche Dream CF ‘B’ 5-0 on Saturday that keeps them on track to gain promotion.

Crevillente remain on the shoulders of leaders Guardamar Soccer CD, who took three points in a 3-2 away win at FB Redován.

Torrellano remain in third, following their home win against near neighbours El Altet, albeit eight points behind the leaders, while Monovar Atletico move up to fourth after defeating Bigastro CF away 2-1.

In Regional Division One, just a single point separates the four teams chasing leaders Catral. A comprehensive 3-1 win against Racing San Miguel saw SC Torrevieja take advantage of a slip by San Fulgencio, who could only manage a goal less draw at home to Algorfa. The three points takes Torry up to second, in their penultimate game before the Christmas break.

In other Regional One fixtures, managerless CD Montesinos jumped four places to seventh after hitting seven in a 7-2 home win at The Municipal Stadium, against Benijofar.

Lowly Orihuela CF B remain rooted at the foot of the table, however, with six points, after suffering a 4-0 home defeat against eighth place CF Rafal, on 14 points. And the bottom side are unlikely to receive any Christmas cheer next week as they look forward to the visit of promotion Chasing Torrevieja.

Main Caption: CD Montesinos defeated CD Benijofar 7-2 in Valencia 1st Regional G9. Photo: FMSC.