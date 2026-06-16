ELIS Students Mark World Oceans Day with Beach Clean-Ups and Marine Conservation Projects





Pupils from El Limonar International School joined environmental activities in Campoamor and Cabo de Palos to promote ocean protection and responsible citizenship

Students from El Limonar International School (ELIS) have marked World Oceans Day with a series of environmental education projects and practical conservation activities aimed at protecting marine ecosystems and local biodiversity.

The initiatives brought together pupils from different age groups and combined classroom learning with hands-on action in coastal areas of the Region of Murcia and the Vega Baja. The programme focused on sustainability, waste reduction and the importance of protecting the sea and surrounding natural habitats.

At ELIS Villamartín in San Miguel de Salinas, primary school pupils took part in a beach clean-up in Campoamor in collaboration with Blue Circle. During the activity, students learned about the impact of litter and plastic waste on the marine environment and discussed the role recycling and responsible habits can play in protecting coastal areas.

Younger children in Early Years also took part through projects based on the creative reuse of everyday materials. Their activities included stories, interactive exercises and environmental work under the theme Our Planet, Our Promise, encouraging children to reduce, reuse and recycle from an early age.

The school’s secondary Eco-leaders, a group of students committed to sustainability, also organised awareness-raising activities for the wider school community. These included talks by biologist Cristina González de Boado Borrero, who spoke about the ecological importance of the Cabo de Palos–Islas Hormigas Marine Reserve.

Students learned about the environmental value of the protected area, which is home to important habitats such as Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows and coral ecosystems, as well as marine species including grouper, gilthead seabream, dentex and other protected wildlife.

The World Oceans Day programme concluded with a clean-up event in Cabo de Palos organised with Planeta Azul. Before collecting waste from the beach area, students attended an information session on marine conservation and the threats facing the Mediterranean coastline.

ELIS students also took part in an online meeting with the Nature Club of Chirec College in India, adding an international dimension to the project and reinforcing the message that environmental protection is a global responsibility.

Through the World Oceans Day activities, the school aimed to strengthen students’ understanding of sustainability while encouraging active involvement in the protection of the natural world