



A police officer pulled his gun in a terrifying showdown on Torrevieja’s packed seafront after a knife-wielding ‘Looky Looky’ man allegedly slashed all four tyres of a patrol car and then turned on officers.

The drama erupted at around 7.30pm on Thursday on the Juan Aparicio promenade, just moments after local police had moved on a group of illegal street vendors selling goods near Burger King and its terrace.

As officers returned to their patrol car, they were met with a shocking sight — every single tyre had been slashed.

A witness pointed the finger at the suspected vandal, and when police moved in, the man allegedly pulled the knife again and threatened the officers.

With tensions exploding, one local officer drew his service weapon in a bid to stop the attack, while he, his colleague and an off-duty Civil Guard officer wrestled the suspect to the ground. A chair from a nearby terrace was also used in the struggle to overpower him.

The man, said to be known to police over a string of recent incidents and linked to illegal “top manta” street selling, was arrested and taken into custody.

He was later hauled before a judge and left court facing accusations of serious criminal damage and disobedience.

SEAFRONT SELLING CRACKDOWN

The knife scare comes as police and the Civil Guard’s USECIC unit step up a major crackdown on unlicensed sellers along Torrevieja’s promenades.

In recent weeks, officers have seized thousands of kilos of clothes and shoes in a bid to curb the sale of allegedly counterfeit goods.

But despite the huge operation, the trade is still booming, with vendors often vanishing the moment patrols appear — only to return as soon as the coast is clear.

SHOPPERS STILL IGNORING €200 FINE WARNINGS

Signs threatening buyers with €200 fines have done little to stop the trade, with shoppers still snapping up goods right next to the warning notices.

And despite the city council adding the offence to local rules in 2024, there is reportedly not a single recorded fine for buying fake goods — largely because officers must catch the sale happening in real time.

POLICE ‘STRETCHED TO BREAKING POINT’

Police sources say the operation is now pushing local resources to the edge.

In the latest swoop, five out of six patrols on duty were tied up on the promenade, leaving just one patrol — backed by the Civil Guard in emergencies — to cover the rest of Torrevieja during Easter, when the population surges to more than 300,000.

Officers fear the city cannot keep up the pressure for much longer without extra shifts.

FEARS OF CHAOS ON CROWDED PROMENADE

Any operation on the waterfront carries serious risks, with thousands of people crammed onto the seafront and memories still fresh of dangerous stampedes and panic scenes seen in years gone by.

Before Holy Week, the council also had 20 palm trees cut down on the Paseo de las Rocas over safety fears, in a move to open up more space in an area already packed with pedestrians, bar terraces and street sellers.