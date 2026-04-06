



This week, we’re looking ahead to the Costa Blanca’s premier international lifestyle show, taking place at the International Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday. With more than 200 exhibitors, alongside local charities, clubs and associations, there is sure to be something for everyone.

As well as the exhibition itself, visitors can enjoy expert talks on a wide range of subjects, including health and fitness, finance, insurance, national traffic regulations, legal changes and much more.

The classic cars on Sunday morning are always a popular attraction, and there will also be plenty of giveaways, along with the chance to win a free Mediterranean cruise for two.

Entry is completely free on both days, from 10am to 3pm, so make sure you come along and discover the very best our local businesses have to offer.