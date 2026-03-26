



Five cannabis associations in Torrevieja have been shut down by the Guardia Civil after officers uncovered what they say were really drug-selling operations disguised as non-profit clubs.

In a major swoop under Operation Zoo-23, officers arrested seven men said to be responsible for running the associations, which investigators claim were being used as fronts for drug dealing rather than legitimate private cannabis groups.

The investigation began earlier this year after officers in Torrevieja launched an operation to identify and monitor cannabis associations operating in the town. After locating all known clubs in the municipality, attention quickly focused on five premises where there were signs of suspected criminal activity.

According to the Guardia Civil, the associations presented themselves as non-profit entities, but in reality were allegedly operating as retail drug outlets. Investigators say those behind them were working in an organised way and for clear financial gain.

In one especially serious twist, officers also discovered that a minor was allegedly taking part in the distribution of drugs inside one of the premises. That finding has now been passed to the courts.

On 16 March, once investigators believed they had enough evidence, officers carried out eight simultaneous raids across Torrevieja in a bid to prevent evidence from being destroyed and stop the activity continuing.

The raids led to the seizure of around €4,000 in cash, 7.6 kilos of marijuana, 2.8 kilos of hashish, 68 marijuana-filled joints, plus other cannabis-based products, including hash oil.

The seven suspects, aged between 19 and 45 and from five different nationalities, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences against public health. They have since been released pending trial.

A judge has also ordered the temporary closure of all five associations as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting the local community.

Following the raids, Torrevieja Local Police also carried out administrative inspections at the premises and reportedly found a number of irregularities.

The Guardia Civil said the operation underlines its determination to crack down on drug trafficking and shut down sales points operating under a veneer of legality.