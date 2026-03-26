



Leader reporter ‘Mac the Hack’ John McGregor recently published his fourth book entitled ‘Love And War’*, about how his parents came to meet in war-torn England in 1942.

John has researched his family history well and the book contains many photos, records and information as the stories eventually weave together. The book summary is as follows:

‘Just how two young people from opposite ends of the earth eventually meet and fall in love is a fascinating family history that begins in the mid-nineteenth century and spans over two World Wars, involving all three branches of the UK Armed Forces.

Northampton, Scotland, New Zealand, the town of Woburn and its Abbey are weaved intricably together by the author, based on his memories, family stories and research. A young woman works at the mysterious top-secret Bletchley Park,as a young man on the opposite side of the world begins his life-changing journey to fight in a world torn apart once again by bitter country conflict.

This is real life, with tragedy, survival and future hopes and ambitions that took place – and changed lives forever’.

* ‘Love And War’ November 2025 by John McGregor, available from Amazon $9.99

Recently John presented his ‘Dad’s Story’ to the Torrevieja U3A Military History Group, about his father’s plane crash and survival in West Africa in 1944. Following requests he will be repeating the presentation at the full U3A monthly meeting in April.

This story was featured in The Leader in 2022.