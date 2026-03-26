



The ten beaches that stretch along Pilar de la Horadada’s nearly five-kilometre coastline are now fully prepared to welcome residents and visitors over the Easter period. Cleaning, public facilities and lifeguard services will be in operation for ten days.

Before 10am on each day of the Easter period, beach maintenance teams will already have completed the levelling and preparation of the sand on the beaches of El Mojón, Las Higuericas, Las Villas, El Puerto, El Conde, Los Jesuitas, Rocamar, Del Río, Mil Palmeras and Vistamar, ready for tourists, local residents and day-trippers.

For twelve hours a day, staff will be working to empty bins, maintain the walkways and remove litter by hand. At the end of each day, beach-cleaning machines will also be deployed. Councillor for the Environment Pedro Miguel Moya said the operation would run “as if we were already in the height of the summer season”.

Regarding beach safety during Easter 2026, Moya explained that “one coordinator and six lifeguards will supervise the beaches of Villas-Higuericas, Conde-Jesuitas and Mil Palmeras-Río from 28 March to 6 April inclusive, between 11am and 6pm.”

In addition, three lifeguard stations have been installed, each equipped with a first-aid room, toilets, an upper surveillance area and a semi-automatic external defibrillator. The service will also include a 4×4 rapid response vehicle, a jet ski with rescue stretcher, and a semi-rigid rescue boat based at Mil Palmeras Beach, although its location may be changed depending on beach attendance or technical needs.

Public toilets will also be open, with daily cleaning, from 28 March to 6 April inclusive, between 11am and 6pm, on the beaches where lifeguard services are in place: Villas-Higuericas, Conde-Jesuitas and Mil Palmeras-Río.

Pilar’s coastline

Pilar de la Horadada’s coastline extends for almost five kilometres and offers a varied coastal setting. There are long stretches of fine white sand in striking contrast with the blue sea, as well as small rocky outcrops that reach into the water and shelter intimate coves of golden sand. These beaches are considered particularly safe, with no sudden drop-offs or steep gradients, making them ideal for young children to swim in calm conditions. Their clear waters and excellent visibility also make them especially attractive for diving and snorkelling, offering the chance to discover the rich biodiversity of the seabed.