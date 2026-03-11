



The Region of Murcia has unveiled plans for the Mar Menor Species Conservation and Recovery Center (OM²), a cutting-edge scientific facility aimed at restoring and protecting the lagoon’s fragile ecosystem. The center will be located at the former San Javier airport terminal and will occupy a 15,000-square-meter site, incorporating existing structures to reduce environmental impact.

The project, presented by Regional President Fernando López Miras, will cost around €12 million, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and regional funds. It will feature 21 marine tanks holding over 1,100 cubic meters of water, 17 indoor aquariums, and seven specialized laboratories, four of which will be open to the public.

OM² is designed to study the complete life cycle of Mar Menor species under controlled conditions, improving conservation protocols and supporting reintroduction programs. The facility will also act as a “living laboratory,” generating biological and environmental data to guide policy decisions and anticipate ecological risks.

The center will combine scientific research and public education through an immersive exhibition route that simulates a dive from the open ocean to the lagoon. Visitors will experience global marine ecosystems, Mediterranean biodiversity, and the challenges facing the Mar Menor, culminating at a viewpoint overlooking the lagoon.

This initiative builds on the 2019 Species Bank program, which has already developed breeding and conservation projects for species such as the fan mussel, seahorse, and Spanish toothcarp. López Miras emphasized that OM² will strengthen collaboration between science, institutions, and the public, positioning Murcia as a European leader in coastal lagoon research.