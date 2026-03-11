



Prof. Jorge Alió, renowned ophthalmologist and honorary researcher at Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche, participated as a distinguished international speaker at the Facocaribe 2026 Congress in Barranquilla, Colombia, held from March 5–7. Facocaribe is one of Latin America’s premier forums on cataract and anterior segment surgery, attracting leading ophthalmic surgeons from across the continent.

At the congress, Prof. Alió presented the latest advances in intraocular lenses and shared his expertise on complex cataract cases. During the symposium on intraocular lenses, he delivered a lecture titled “Lumina Accommodative Lens: Fundamentals and Results”, explaining the optical principles and clinical outcomes of this innovative technology designed to correct presbyopia by restoring dynamic focus. He emphasized the importance of careful patient selection and understanding the biomechanical mechanisms behind pseudophakic accommodation.

In another session on “Cataract Surgery in Special Cases”, Prof. Alió discussed advanced techniques for treating aniridia with aphakia using a sutured intraocular implant in the sulcus combined with corneal keratopigmentation—a novel approach that reconstructs anatomy while restoring vision in patients with severe iris and lens defects.

“Complex cases require integrating optical knowledge, surgical expertise, and fully personalized treatment. Anterior segment surgery is evolving toward highly individualised, functional solutions,” he stated.

Prof. Alió’s participation at Facocaribe highlights the international recognition of Spanish ophthalmology and Alicante’s position as a leading European hub for eye surgery innovation. Ranked as the seventh most influential ophthalmologist worldwide in cataract and refractive surgery—and the only Spaniard in the top 50 of The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025—he continues to share his team’s pioneering work globally, traveling throughout 2026 to Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

