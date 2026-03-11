



Rising Spanish tennis star Charo Esquiva, of the Torrevieja Tennis Club, has secured a major boost to her professional ambitions after renewing her sponsorship deal with TM Grupo Inmobiliario for the next three years.

The 17-year-old from Bigastro, widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish tennis, will receive continued backing as she prepares to make the leap from the junior circuit to the WTA professional tour.

The renewed agreement was announced at an event at the Lagoons Village by TM Sports Center in Torrevieja, where the young player and TM Grupo Inmobiliario CEO Pablo Serna confirmed the continuation of the partnership, which began in 2023.

Esquiva has already made her mark on the international junior scene and currently sits 11th in the ITF junior rankings. Her recent achievements include reaching the quarter-finals of the 2025 US Open Junior Championships and finishing runner-up at the European Under-18 Championships, results that have cemented her reputation as one of Spain’s most exciting young talents.

She has also started 2026 strongly, claiming the Valencian Community Championship title and reinforcing her status as one of the region’s leading young players.

Known for her competitive mentality and powerful baseline game, Esquiva has already competed in several junior Grand Slam tournaments, including Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, gaining valuable experience against the world’s top young players.

The renewed sponsorship will provide crucial support as she transitions towards the professional ranks, with the Alicante-based company reaffirming its commitment to supporting sporting talent across the Mediterranean region.

For Esquiva, the backing offers stability at a pivotal stage of her career as she aims to break into the elite level of women’s tennis in the coming years.