



Two men have been arrested after local police uncovered almost nine kilograms of suspected marijuana hidden inside a vehicle stopped at a routine checkpoint in Playa Flamenca.

Officers from the Orihuela Local Police made the discovery during a preventive traffic control operation on Calle Salvador Dalí on Orihuela Costa on Monday, March 9. During the checkpoint, police stopped a BMW X6 with German number plates carrying two male occupants.

As officers approached the vehicle, they immediately detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside, prompting them to carry out a quick search of the occupants and a closer inspection of the car.

In the trunk, police found a sealed cardboard box fitted with an improvised concealment system using polyurethane foam, apparently designed to disguise its contents. When questioned, the driver claimed the package contained clothing he had recently received by post and initially refused to open it.

However, officers opened the box in the presence of the occupants and discovered several bags filled with a pressed plant substance believed to be marijuana.

The two men were immediately arrested on suspicion of committing a crime against public health. They were informed of the reasons for their arrest and their legal rights before being taken into custody.

The vehicle was impounded and taken to police headquarters, while the suspected drugs were later weighed at a local pharmacy, revealing an approximate total of 8.8 kilograms.

During further checks at the police station, officers also discovered a Bulgarian identity card hidden inside the phone case of one of the detainees. The document was later confirmed to be fake.

After completing the initial procedures, the suspects and the seized material were handed over to the Civil Guard in Pilar de la Horadada, who have now taken charge of the investigation.

Police say the arrest forms part of ongoing preventive security operations carried out across the municipality, with regular checkpoints aimed at detecting illegal activity and improving safety for residents and visitors.