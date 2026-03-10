



The Torrevieja City Council has opened the tender process for drafting the project and supervising the comprehensive refurbishment of IES Las Lagunas, a major education infrastructure initiative included in the Edificant Plan run by the Generalitat Valenciana.

According to councillor-secretary Federico Alarcón, the contract has a base tender budget of €680,709.49 (including VAT) and covers the preparation of the preliminary design, basic project and final execution plans, along with technical supervision of the works and health and safety coordination.

The contract is expected to run for 30 months, with six months allocated to drafting the project and the remaining time covering the construction phase, which is estimated to last up to two years.

The technical work will include geotechnical studies, a full survey of the existing building, preparation of the architectural plans, quality control measures and ongoing technical oversight during construction.

The initiative marks a significant step toward the modernisation of Torrevieja’s education infrastructure, with the aim of improving facilities and learning conditions for the school community.