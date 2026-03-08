



The Torrevieja branch of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) in Torrevieja marked International Women’s Day on Saturday with a public discussion event at the party’s Casa del Pueblo headquarters, bringing together more than 70 attendees to reflect on women’s rights and workplace equality.

Five professional women shared personal and career experiences in an open-microphone format, highlighting the challenges many still face in their working lives. The speakers included a secondary school teacher, a physiotherapist and osteopath, a lawyer, a chef and a construction project manager.

During the discussion, participants described examples of everyday sexism and the pressures many women face when trying to balance professional careers with motherhood and family responsibilities. Several also pointed to persistent structural inequalities, including the under-representation of women in senior leadership roles — often referred to as the “glass ceiling”.

The speakers noted that, despite significant progress in gender equality over recent decades, subtle forms of discrimination remain common. These include the undervaluing of women’s work, unequal care responsibilities and the need for women to continually prove their competence in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The event was held in a participatory atmosphere, with members of the audience invited to share their own experiences and reflections. Organisers stressed the importance of continuing to promote policies that guarantee real equality between women and men, as well as maintaining forums that give visibility to women’s voices.

The Torrevieja PSOE said the event formed part of the broader commemoration of International Women’s Day, describing 8 March as a day of remembrance, recognition and renewed commitment to defending women’s rights.