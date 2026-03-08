



CD THADER – 0 BENIGANIM CF – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Not only have Thader lost the last 4 matches, but just as worrying is the fact that they´ve failed to score in any of those matches. Chances are being created, but unfortunately no one has been able to put one away. For the second consecutive home fixture, the opposition were below their hosts in the league, but once again, the resultant defeat has reduced the points advantage.

Only 1 place now separates Thader and the last relegation slot. With a trip to 4th place CD Olimpic on the horizon, alarm bells must be ringing.

The match started brightly enough for the men from Rojales, when first Guille headed wide of the post on 2 mins, then only 5 mins later, Serhiy could only watch as his goal bound effort was pushed aside for a corner. A minute later, strong appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears, following what looked like a pull on Thader´s Tremino, who was all set to pull the trigger.

But, on 14 mins, the tide suddenly turned. A speculative long range effort was tipped over his bar by Thader´s keeper Quinto. He then produced a brilliant acrobatic save from the resultant corner.

Unfortunately, the visitors made it 3rd time lucky, when from the next corner, Alberto rose high to power his header into the far corner, with Quinto helpless to intervene. Back came Thader 3 mins later, when Guille squandered a good goal opportunity, then a minute later he did find the net, but a linesman´s flag ruled out his effort for offside. Two glorious efforts within as many minutes could and should have changed the course of the game.

Serhiy headed over a glorious opportunity on 37 mins, before Guille, when faced with a 1 on 1 situation with Beniganim keeper Cristian, wastefully slammed the ball into the side netting. On the stroke of half time, Serhiy failed to beat the alert Cristian, who was living a charmed life.

Serhiy was featuring prominently, but alas for the wrong reasons, as once again he failed to convert a great opportunity on 55 mins. Only a breathtaking save by Cristian prevented Mathis levelling the scores on 58 mins, when his long range effort looked a goal all day long. Despite a number of tactical substitutions, Thader were struggling to break the deadlock, although Fran came close when his free kick entered the side netting.

Up the other end, Quinto came to his sides rescue when he bravely dived at the feet of an attacking opponent. With time slipping away, it was Beniganim who put the ball in the net for the 2nd time, but their effort was to fall foul of a linesman´s offside flag.

Next weekend, Thader must make the long trip up north towards Valencia, when a hard game against in form Olimpic is in store.