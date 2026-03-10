



A man has been arrested after threatening a taxi driver with a knife at Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

Officers from the Elche Local Police detained the 38-year-old suspect after a witness called police to report that a man was holding a knife to a driver’s neck.

When officers arrived, they secured the area and spoke to both the suspect and the driver. The victim told police that the man had got into his vehicle and started arguing about an incident the day before. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him.

Police carried out a quick search and found a ceramic knife with a red handle and white blade, which matched the description given by the driver.

According to both men, they had already argued the previous day when the driver refused to continue a journey because the passenger was intoxicated.

The suspect told officers he had returned to the airport because he had lost some personal belongings, but police believe he may have gone back to intimidate the driver.