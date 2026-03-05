



Orihuela’s ‘Pink Panther’ Property Brothers Arrested Again After Tenant Beaten Over €700 Rent Row

Two of Orihuela’s most controversial landlords — the social-media-influencers Marcos brothers — have been arrested again after a tenant was allegedly beaten so badly they suffered several broken ribs during a row over €700 in unpaid rent.

Police were called to a crowded apartment on Calle Adolfo Clavarana on February 19 after reports of a violent fight inside the property. According to investigators, the two brothers — aged 26 and 29 — allegedly stormed into a room where the tenant was asleep.

The victim was reportedly dragged from the mattress onto the floor and attacked, with punches and throws leaving them seriously injured. The tenant later needed medical treatment after doctors confirmed multiple fractured ribs.

Officers say the brothers also took several belongings, including bags of clothes and blankets, before leaving the property.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of assault, coercion, trespassing and robbery with violence. They insist the tenant owed them €700 in rent. Although three brothers run the business, only two were detained. A judge later released them pending further investigation.

Instagram landlords

The arrests are the latest controversy surrounding the trio, who have turned themselves into online “property gurus”.

On social media they boast about building a real-estate empire from just €35,000, claiming they now control 12 buildings, 74 rented rooms and 15 studio apartments, while also managing another 17 properties for investors.

With more than 6,500 Instagram followers, they promote their strategy — dubbed “Rent to Bro” — teaching others how to buy run-down homes, renovate them and rent them room-by-room for profit.

But their advice on collecting rent has raised eyebrows. In one post they suggest two approaches: a “Zen method” based on empathy — or a more direct “rent collector flow” symbolised by a boxing glove emoji.

Previous arrest

This is not the first time the brothers have faced police action.

Last July, two of them were arrested after a tenant living in one of their infamous “Pink Panther” apartments near the Miguel Hernández House Museum accused them of intimidation.

The tenant claimed the landlords demanded €1,000 to register him and his mother at the property — and allegedly put him in a chokehold known as a “mataleón” when he failed to pay.

‘Pink’ empire under investigation

The brothers’ growing property portfolio has sparked major controversy in Orihuela. Several buildings in the historic centre have been painted bright pink with yellow metalwork, earning them the nickname “Pink Panther houses.”

Local authorities say they have received multiple complaints about overcrowding and poor living conditions, with reports of up to 30 tenants living in properties barely 100 square metres in size.

The Orihuela City Council, led by mayor Pepe Vegara, has already referred the case to prosecutors amid suspicions the company may be exploiting vulnerable migrants by renting them rooms in unsafe buildings.

Police inspections reportedly uncovered unsanitary living conditions, dangerous electrical wiring and a lack of basic fire-safety measures in some properties.

With the latest arrest now adding fuel to the scandal, the so-called “bedroom empire” the brothers proudly promote online is facing intensifying scrutiny from both police and city authorities.