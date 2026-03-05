



This week, the N332 Road Safety team concluded their spring schools talks, with the final session at the Elis International School in Villamartin.

Mark Nolan, the instructor from N332, has spent the last five weeks meeting almost every student in the school, at every age group, and, coordinated by Catherine Hill, the Head of Upper School, has offered fun and interactive talks about everything from crossing the road for the youngest members, riding bikes and scooters for the teenagers, and the longer term needs for all road users to remember that the roads are shared, but the vulnerability is not.

As the most recent report maintains, young males under 25 are 4 times more likely to be killed on the roads. Moreover, there is an evidential increase in serious injuries to young females. Not only that, despite an overall trend stabilising or reducing in some areas, but still not decreasing as they are hoped, the increases are shown to be those outside of vehicles, in other words, the more vulnerable road users who suffer impacts from heavier, more protected, vehicles.

The younger children had Trafford and Friends as their guide, as featured in The Leader newspaper, and the older ones had Riley Via to accompany them, a young adult who can explain the reasons and consequences in their language.

The next stage is an extension of the messages delivered in the talks through competitions held with the school, as well as home-based activities, to as well as the concept of shared roads, learning is also a shared experience. All of this under the umbrella of a potentially global campaign, despite the roots in Spain, called Project Understanding.

The Elis School has been keen to be a part of this pilot programme, which is being developed with a lifetime aim of better understanding of the roads, human nature, and the problems related to driving, steering away from the culture of speed and blame, and more back to one of mutual respect and problem solving before situations arise, through the lessons of creating time and space by simply slowing down and adhering to the road signs, which are not there for the purpose of enforcement and fines, which is a common misconception, but rather to keep us all safer.