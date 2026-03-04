



Pilar de la Horadada’s Town Council has re-elected Victorino López Rojo as the municipality’s Justice of the Peace. The decision was approved at the January plenary session, and he has now taken office for his third term.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez and Councillor Marina Sáez Martínez, whom López Rojo thanked for their trust for the next four years.

López Rojo reaffirmed his commitment to public service, stating that he remains fully available to local residents to help resolve social disputes impartially and independently. He also pledged to defend the role of the Justice of the Peace in mediation and conciliation proceedings, which—under Spain’s new Law 1/2025 on the Efficiency of the Public Justice Service—are now mandatory prior to filing civil and commercial lawsuits, the only areas in which Justices of the Peace currently retain authority.

However, López Rojo and other Justices of the Peace in the Vega Baja district, under the jurisdiction of Orihuela, have formed a working group to lobby for the restoration of their power to officiate civil marriages, a function now limited to mayors and notaries.