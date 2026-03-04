



On 27 February, Pilar de la Horadada held the closing ceremony for the “Horadada I” Workshop School, a mixed employment and training programme designed to improve participants’ professional qualifications and boost their job prospects through combined theoretical and practical learning.

The event was attended by Mayor José María Pérez and Employment Councillor Susi Sánchez, who congratulated the students for their dedication, professionalism and commitment throughout the project.

During the programme, participants played an active role in a wide range of municipal activities, contributing directly to the town’s social and cultural life. They were involved in major local events and initiatives including Woman Beach, the San Juan bonfire celebrations, Pride Day activities, youth programmes such as Conexión Juvenil and Ocio Pinar, as well as commercial and promotional campaigns like La Torre Compras Exprés and “Vive Pilar de la Horadada y mantén la playa cuidada”.

They also supported the Patron Saint Festivities, took part in awareness campaigns against alcohol and tobacco use, environmental initiatives, Halloween-themed events, and educational and community projects in local schools. In addition, they collaborated in sporting events such as the Urban Mile and in activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Councillor Sánchez highlighted that the Workshop School not only provided valuable training but also had a positive impact on municipal life through creativity, organisation and technical support. The mayor stressed the importance of continuing programmes that combine training, real work experience and community service.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of diplomas, marking the end of the programme and opening new professional opportunities for the participants, while reaffirming the council’s commitment to training and employment in Pilar de la Horadada.