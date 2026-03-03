



Torrevieja’s Local Police are stepping up their efforts to protect marine wildlife. A team of officers recently attended a hands-on training day at the Oceanogràfic Foundation in Valencia, learning how to handle stranded or injured sea animals safely and efficiently.

Led by veterinarian Aitor Campos, the workshop covered animal assessment, area security, and coordination with specialized rescue teams. The training is part of the Valencian Stranding Network, which links the Ministry of the Environment, the University of Valencia, and the Oceanogràfic Foundation for rapid response to coastal emergencies.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón stressed the importance of the initiative, saying the city is committed to protecting marine life and that well-trained officers ensure the safety of both the public and the animals. He added that collaboration with scientific institutions is crucial to respond professionally to any stranding.

The Local Police act as first responders, securing the scene and facilitating specialized teams. The Oceanogràfic Foundation reminds residents to call 112 if they see an injured or stranded animal, ensuring a swift and coordinated rescue.