



Even after storms drenched much of Spain, Marina Baixa—home to Benidorm and surrounding towns—remains in serious water trouble. Reservoirs are alarmingly low, with Amadorio at 27% and Guadalest at 32%, leaving the region struggling to meet demand after three dry years.

Part of the problem comes from a Supreme Court ruling forcing year-round ecological flows in the Guadalest and Amadorio rivers. “Every drop counts when there’s none to spare,” warns Jaime Berenguer, technical director of the Marina Baixa Water Consortium. Already, the dams are releasing more water than they’re collecting, putting extra pressure on a population that depends on 45 cubic hectometres a year for homes and agriculture.

The region now relies heavily on Mutxamel desalination plant water, but that’s just a stopgap. Plans for a new Benidorm desalination plant and upgrades in Vila Joiosa won’t be ready for years, and the consortium warns that decades of underinvestment have left Marina Baixa vulnerable.

Tourism adds another layer of tension. With thousands of visitors pouring into Benidorm, the stakes are high. Officials face a tough balancing act: keeping rivers flowing for the environment while ensuring enough water for residents, farms, and businesses.

The message is clear: storms alone won’t solve the crisis, and Marina Baixa remains on high alert.