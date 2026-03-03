



After nine years, Benejúzar is bringing back its famous 5K–10K “Villa de Benejúzar” Race on Sunday, April 12, turning the town into a hub of sport, fun, and community spirit. Starting from Plaza de España, runners will tackle a scenic urban route while families and spectators cheer them on.

Around town, excitement is already building. Registration is €14, with each runner receiving a special pack featuring local goodies and a commemorative t-shirt. Bib collection is available Saturday afternoon and on race morning. After crossing the finish line, participants and fans can relax over paella and free tastings of local culinary delights, making it as much a celebration as a competition.

Mayor Vicente Cases called it “a day of sport and community, bringing families, clubs, and friends together.” Volunteers, Civil Protection, and Local Police will keep the event safe and smooth, ensuring everyone can enjoy the fun, festive atmosphere.

This return of the race promises to be one of the biggest sporting and social events in Benejúzar this spring, celebrating health, camaraderie, and local pride.