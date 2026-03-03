



Orihuela hosted a working session of the Consell Escolar de la Comunitat Valenciana (CECV) this morning as part of its “Tu voz importa” (Your Voice Matters) program, which has been visiting municipalities across the region during the 2025/2026 school year.

The meeting took place in the City Hall plenary hall and brought together the CECV president Juan Salvador Oliver, Mayor Pepe Vegara, Education Councillor Vicente Pina, school representatives, management teams, municipal school council members, families, and students.

Oliver used the occasion to explain the structure and role of the CECV as the main consultative and participatory body for non-university education in the Valencian Community, emphasizing the importance of listening to schools’ needs and gathering proposals. He highlighted initiatives such as the first edition of the Consell Escolar Awards, intended to recognise contributions to education, and the program “La Comunitat Valenciana, an adventure to discover”, which promotes knowledge of the region’s natural parks.

Mayor Vegara and Councillor Pina spoke about the importance of dialogue and collaboration in improving education and praised local schools’ projects and efforts. The session also aimed to encourage participation, inclusion, co-education, and innovation, strengthening school councils’ role in improving teaching quality.

However, details about the topics actually discussed, any concrete decisions made, or strategies proposed remain unavailable, leaving many disappointed given the persistent challenges in Orihuela’s schools, including overcrowding, infrastructure issues, and under-resourced programs. While the event was presented as an opportunity for community input, the lack of publicly shared outcomes raises questions about its tangible impact on improving education in the municipality.