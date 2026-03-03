



Orihuela Council is stepping up efforts to make the city safer, greener, and more visitor-friendly with a series of new projects under its Tourism Sustainability Plan.

As part of the initiative, the city will install twenty solar-powered LED lamp columns along the Barranco Rubio promenade, a move designed to improve road safety for residents and tourists alike.

Meanwhile, digital upgrades will transform the visitor experience, with a new information screen at Orihuela Costa Town Hall, a giant TV display, and an interactive table at the Central Tourist Office, allowing visitors to access information and engage with the city in innovative ways.

However, quite why the Orihuela Town Hall has been chosen at which to place the screen when the Tourist Office was moved to the Zenia Boulevard is a mystery.

Accessibility and heritage are also a focus. The council will introduce a new audioguide system, including transmitters, receivers, and headphones, to make guided tours more inclusive and informative for a wide range of audiences.

On the strategic side, Orihuela will update its 2023 Tourism Marketing Plan with a new five-year roadmap aimed at positioning the city as an accessible, sustainable, and diverse destination. The plan is designed to be measurable, actionable, and aligned with the city’s long-term vision for tourism.

Tourism Councillor Gonzalo Montoya stressed that these projects reflect Orihuela’s commitment to a modern, sustainable, and safe tourism model. He highlighted the importance of energy efficiency, improved visitor experiences, and strategic planning to maintain Orihuela’s competitiveness throughout the year.

The funding for these initiatives comes from a grant provided by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism as part of Spain’s Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union’s Next Generation EU program.

This series of upgrades promises not only to make Orihuela safer and more sustainable but also to turn it into a more engaging, modern destination where residents and visitors can enjoy a richer, more accessible cultural and tourist experience