



In his year as La Siesta Golf Society Captain, Tim Warren and his wife Andrea sponsored fund raising for the MABS charity here in southern Spain. MABS is a cancer support foundation who do incredible work with those unfortunate enough to have to deal with the disease. This sponsorship was readily supported by the membership as the charity is close to many member’s hearts.

Tim nominated a few “Captain’s Bunkers” on the course at Campoamor which attracted a monetary fine for those who were (un)fortunate enough to put their ball there. In addition there was a fine for those playing off the yellow tees who failed to gain sufficient momentum to pass the red tees on any hole.

The latter being a cause of much mirth for those witnessing said event in their four ball. Andrea made sure that nobody “forgot” their fines and anyone who did were roundly called out by their colleagues.

In addition, there were a number of targeted competitions, social events and quizzes to help raise a few extra Euros. Special thanks go to Jayne Cumming for her tireless efforts and to all the volunteers who gave of their time and money to support the fundraising effort.

Of particular interest to many were the various array of “edible goodies” and alcoholic beverages often available on the first or tenth tees – thanks again to all the ladies and gents who donated and helped with this.

The year passed quickly and at the AGM, Tim announced that the Society had raised the sum of €3,000 for this very worthwhile cause due to his and Andrea’s leadership. At a small ceremony at Campoamor after golf, Tim presented the cheque to Mike Downie who gratefully received it on behalf of MABS.

Well done to everyone who got involved with this effort and special thanks to all the members who donated throughout the year. Hopefully this small gesture will help MABS provide comfort for a number of suffers and their families in the coming months.

Tim and Andrea present the cheque to Mike Downie of MABS.