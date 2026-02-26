



Local law enforcement has been on high alert in recent days, tackling a flurry of crime across Orihuela and its Costa coastline.

High-Speed Burglary Chase – On the night of February 24, police responded to a home burglary on Calle Granizo, Orihuela Costa. Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle fleeing the scene, triggering a tense pursuit. The driver ignored police commands, drove against traffic, and performed reckless manoeuvres before being stopped.

Damage to the door and lock confirmed a forced entry. The male suspect was arrested on charges of burglary, reckless driving, driving without a licence, and disobedience. The vehicle has been impounded, and the investigation continues under the Guardia Civil.

Shoplifting Sweep at Zenia Boulevard – In a separate operation, a woman was arrested for alleged theft across multiple shops at the popular Zenia Boulevard. Security staff had spotted suspicious activity, prompting police intervention. Officers recovered over €800 worth of stolen goods, while another suspect is under investigation.

Measures were taken to protect a minor present during the incident. The case has been passed to the Guardia Civil for further investigation and restitution to the affected stores.

Stolen Car Snagged in Road Check – Meanwhile, routine road checks led to the recovery of a stolen car from Valencia and the arrest of two Albanian men. Another motorist was caught driving without ever having held a licence. Police emphasised that these preventive controls are essential tools for catching travelling criminals, removing dangerous drivers, and protecting residents and visitors.

From patrol to payoff: Orihuela’s police presence now seems to be showing positive results.