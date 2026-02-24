



Two budgets passed. A third about to be signed off. And still, Orihuela Costa sees little evidence that those in power regard it as anything more than a convenient source of revenue.

Strip away the press releases, the staged optimism, and the ritual language of municipal politics, and a harsher reality emerges. Orihuela Costa is not failing because of misfortune or administrative complexity. It is failing because it has been systematically deprioritised by the very institution that depends on it most.

For decades, the coast has been the municipality’s economic engine — generating tourism income, sustaining the property market, attracting international investment, and underwriting the broader local economy. Without Orihuela Costa, the financial stability of the municipality would look very different. Yet when the time comes to reinvest that wealth, the flow reverses direction.

Money travels inland. Neglect travels outward.

Residents are no longer debating whether this imbalance exists. They are questioning whether it is deliberate. The repeated cycle of budget approvals without meaningful coastal investment has created the impression of a municipality structurally incapable of treating the coast as an equal partner. Each new financial plan is presented as progress; each year ends with the same unresolved deficiencies.

This is not partnership. It is extraction.

An old warning says a leopard cannot change its spots. Increasingly, residents believe Orihuela cannot change its political instincts toward the coast — not because solutions are impossible, but because the will to implement them has never truly existed. Administrations change, coalitions shift, rhetoric evolves, yet the underlying dynamic remains untouched.

The relationship now resembles something deeply unhealthy: a system in which Orihuela Costa contributes disproportionately while receiving disproportionately little in return. Taxes, fees, and economic activity are welcomed without hesitation. Requests for equitable investment are met with delay, dilution, or silence.

Trust, once broken repeatedly, does not fade quietly. It hardens into suspicion.

Municipal leaders will argue that improvements are planned, that processes take time, that budgets must balance competing priorities. But patience is not infinite, and credibility is not renewable once exhausted. Communities can accept hardship when they believe it is shared. They rebel when they believe it is imposed selectively.

The harsh conclusion many on the coast are now reaching is that Orihuela’s leadership is not simply failing Orihuela Costa — it is comfortable doing so. Because the coast’s economic productivity continues regardless, the incentive to change has been weak. Success has become a reason for neglect rather than a justification for investment.

This is a dangerous miscalculation.

A municipality that treats one of its most productive districts as expendable risks more than political criticism. It risks fracture — economic, social, and civic. When residents begin to feel detached from the authority governing them, the sense of common purpose that holds municipalities together starts to erode.

Orihuela Costa does not want conflict. It wants fairness. It wants recognition that contribution should be matched by commitment. It wants to feel like part of the municipality rather than its funding mechanism.

Another budget will soon be approved. Another opportunity to change course will present itself.

But if history is any guide, residents already suspect what will happen next.

Because the most dangerous moment for any governing body is not when people are angry — it is when they stop believing change is possible.

And on Orihuela Costa, that moment is beginning to arrive.