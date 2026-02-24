



After a surreal afternoon in which thick sea fog swallowed large stretches of the coastline, sunshine and mild temperatures are back across the province of Alicante. According to Aemet, this Tuesday, 24 February, will be calm and largely cloud-free, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal averages inland.

Monday’s dramatic episode saw advection fog roll in suddenly during the late afternoon, engulfing buildings, streets and traffic within minutes. In parts of Alicante and other coastal areas, the sea completely vanished from view, catching residents off guard shortly before 6pm and briefly causing confusion in busy urban zones.

Today, the fog risk remains mainly along the coast, where mist and low cloud may reappear early in the morning and again towards evening — a typical scenario with stable weather, mild sea temperatures and very light winds.

Overall, temperatures will stay mild, rising slightly in some areas, while winds remain light and variable, turning southerly along the coast later in the day.

Local forecast highlights

Torrevieja

Stable and sunny, with temperatures from 9°C to 20°C. A fresh morning will quickly give way to a mild, pleasant afternoon. Light southerly winds and rising humidity towards nightfall.

Orihuela

Clear skies and a near-spring feel at midday. After a low of 7°C early on, temperatures will surge to 25°C — among the highest in the province. Dry, calm and bright, with light southerly winds throughout.

Alicante city

A settled, sunny day from start to finish. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 21°C, with a cool morning giving way to a pleasantly warm midday. No rain is expected, and winds will be light, with humidity increasing later, possibly bringing evening haze.

Elche

Bright and stable, with temperatures between 7°C and 23°C. After a chilly start, conditions will turn comfortably warm through the middle of the day. Light southerly winds and higher humidity early and late.

Benidorm

Another calm, sunny day on the coast. Temperatures will sit between 12°C and 19°C, with mild conditions from late morning onwards. Light southerly breezes and slightly higher humidity in the evening.

Elda

One of the warmest spots in the province. A cool dawn at 7°C will contrast sharply with a high of 24°C by midday. Sunshine all day, light winds and a noticeable temperature drop after sunset.

Bottom line: winter may still be on the calendar, but across much of inland Alicante, it’s going to feel more like early spring.