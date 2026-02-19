



More than 32,000 medical appointments have been cancelled in the Valencian Community during the first three days of the doctors’ strike, according to an initial assessment released by the regional government. The stoppage, which began on Monday, is the first phase of a strike planned to run for five weeks, potentially until June.

The cancellations have affected consultations in primary care centres and hospitals, as well as examinations and diagnostic tests. The figures were confirmed on Thursday by the regional Health Minister, Marciano Gómez, during a visit to Sant Joan Hospital, where he met with senior officials from the Alicante North health area.

Gómez stressed that the industrial action is directed “against the Ministry of Health”, accusing it of excluding doctors from negotiations over the new Framework Statute. He argued that introducing a new personnel statute without consulting medical professionals is “an anomaly” that ultimately harms the public.

Despite acknowledging the disruption caused by the strike, Gómez described it as “completely legal and legitimate”. He admitted, however, that its impact on patients has been significant, with thousands of appointments, tests and diagnoses postponed.

The Health Department says the disruption has been partially mitigated by minimum service requirements set at between 75% and 100%, depending on the service. Gómez said his department has had to balance “the constitutional right to health protection with the right of healthcare workers to strike”.

That balance has been rejected by the strike organisers, the CESM-CV Medical Union, which has filed an administrative appeal, arguing that the minimum service levels imposed are “abusive”.