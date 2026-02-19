



The Ayuntamiento de Orihuela, through its Tourism Department, has presented its “Routes and Visits – March 2026” programme, offering a full calendar of cultural, historical and heritage activities throughout the month.

The initiative will take visitors and residents to some of the municipality’s most iconic landmarks, with limited places available and advance booking required via www.orihuelaturistica.es (Reservations section).

The programme opens on 5 March with a guided visit to the Miguel Hernández House Museum, followed by further tours dedicated to the life and legacy of Miguel Hernández. Other highlights include heritage walks through the historic centre, the Cultural Legacy route, a historical tour of Orihuela’s expansion district with tasting (€6), the Blue Trail and military site at Cabo Roig, the San Isidro murals, and visits focusing on the city’s patron saints and Easter relics.

Special dates include activities marking the anniversary of Miguel Hernández’s death, as well as repeated Cultural Legacy routes at the end of the month to meet demand.

Organised under the tourism brand “Orihuela, History of the Mediterranean”, the programme reinforces the city’s commitment to promoting its historical, cultural and natural heritage, offering a varied and accessible agenda for both locals and visitors throughout March.